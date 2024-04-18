Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 43 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:15 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday lost 43.20 points, a slight negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 70,290.12 points against 70,333.32 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday lost 43.20 points, a slight negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 70,290.12 points against 70,333.32 points the previous trading day.
A total of 440,314,409 shares valuing Rs.24.362 billion were traded during the day as compared to 442,096,653 shares valuing Rs.16.034 billion the last day.
Some 359 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 166 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 33,241,232 shares at Rs.
4.55 per share, K-Electric Limited with 29,877,440 shares with Rs.4.43 per share and Pak Refinery with 28,448,438 shares at Rs.29.27 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.81.10 per share price, closing at Rs.8,380.10, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs.52.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.748.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.52.50 per share closing at Rs.7,547.50, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs.50.00 decline to close at Rs.1,300.00.
Recent Stories
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands
Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats
Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s boo ..
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1
China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD
More Stories From Business
-
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q19 minutes ago
-
China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD9 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar56 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook56 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,700 to Rs 250,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $12.444 billion for Pakistan in 9 months3 hours ago
-
Markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook51 minutes ago
-
'Bumper production of wheat crop expected'4 hours ago
-
FPCCI waives off 50% membership fee of women chambers4 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 295 hours ago
-
EU seeks to take on China, US to reverse economic decline49 minutes ago