Pakistani rice, furniture, carpets and other products have great potential in Hungary - Ambassador-designate

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Muhammad Aejaz, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate for Hungary said that Pakistan's major exports to Hungary included textiles and leather products due to which bilateral trade between both countries was far less than their actual potential.

However, he said that Pakistani rice, furniture, carpets and many other products have great potential in Hungarian market and stressed that Pakistani exporters should try to exploit this untapped potential to improve exports with Hungary.

He said this while addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Muhammad Aejaz said that Hungary was getting 13 percent of its total imports from Asia that offered good prospects to Pakistani exporters to get better market share in Hungary.

He emphasized that Pakistani business community should organize single country exhibitions in Hungary to introduce quality and potential of their products there and assured that his embassy would cooperate with them in such efforts.

He said that Hungary was providing scholarships to 200 Pakistani students every year that would improve people to people contacts leading to expansion of trade volume as well. He assured that he would meet with trade bodies of Hungary to find out demand of Pakistani products and share the same information with ICCI so that Pakistan's private sector could take benefit of all possible business opportunities with Hungary.