UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Rice, Furniture, Carpets And Other Products Have Great Potential In Hungary - Ambassador-designate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Pakistani rice, furniture, carpets and other products have great potential in Hungary - Ambassador-designate

Muhammad Aejaz, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate for Hungary said that Pakistan's major exports to Hungary included textiles and leather products due to which bilateral trade between both countries was far less than their actual potential

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Muhammad Aejaz, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate for Hungary said that Pakistan's major exports to Hungary included textiles and leather products due to which bilateral trade between both countries was far less than their actual potential.

However, he said that Pakistani rice, furniture, carpets and many other products have great potential in Hungarian market and stressed that Pakistani exporters should try to exploit this untapped potential to improve exports with Hungary.

He said this while addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Muhammad Aejaz said that Hungary was getting 13 percent of its total imports from Asia that offered good prospects to Pakistani exporters to get better market share in Hungary.

He emphasized that Pakistani business community should organize single country exhibitions in Hungary to introduce quality and potential of their products there and assured that his embassy would cooperate with them in such efforts.

He said that Hungary was providing scholarships to 200 Pakistani students every year that would improve people to people contacts leading to expansion of trade volume as well. He assured that he would meet with trade bodies of Hungary to find out demand of Pakistani products and share the same information with ICCI so that Pakistan's private sector could take benefit of all possible business opportunities with Hungary.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Visit Same Hungary Chamber Turkish Lira Market Commerce Textile All From Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

6 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

18 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

38 minutes ago

Local market bullion rates

3 minutes ago

17 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging, unavailab ..

3 minutes ago

Prof torturing case: court awards two-day physical ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.