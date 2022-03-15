UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Rs.6631m Project For North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 08:47 PM

PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Waziristan

A special meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved a revised project "Compensation of Business Lost (Phase-II)" in order to enhance their impacts and socio-economic benefits in District North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A special meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved a revised project "Compensation of business Lost (Phase-II)" in order to enhance their impacts and socio-economic benefits in District North Waziristan.

This approval was given in the PDWP meeting held under chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Shahab Ali Shah, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

Under this project cash compensation will be given for the loss of goods, shops and land, and reconstruction of Miranshah Bazar.

So far 3207 beneficiaries have received Rs 962.100 million compensations while remaining 2447 beneficiaries will receive the compensation which is in process.

