PIDE Unveils Comprehensive Reform Agenda For Economic Revival
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has launched an ambitious reform strategy, “ISLAAH: Immediate Reform Agenda- IMF and Beyond,” to propel Pakistan towards economic stability and growth amid its looming financial crises.
This initiative, embodying the ideals of rethink, reform, and revive, responds to Pakistan's urgent need for external financing exceeding $120 billion over the next five years, as highlighted by the recent IMF Report, said a press release issued here Tuesday.
Commenting on the reform strategy, the Vice-Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr Nadeem ul Haque, emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to address Pakistan's economic challenges.
PIDE has outlined an agenda aimed at tackling key areas such as regulatory modernization, tax reform, market liberalization, energy sector efficiency, and improvements in agriculture and banking, he added.
The agenda outlines a series of innovative reforms designed to rejuvenate Pakistan's economic landscape, he said adding that these include debt restructuring and intensified cooperation with the IMF, comprehensive tax reforms for a more business-friendly environment, and strategic opening of the economy to prioritize exports and modernize import regulations.
Additionally, it addresses energy sector inefficiencies, agricultural and banking sector improvements, and the development of real estate and capital markets to encourage investment and deepen capital market participation, he added.
He said that the anticipated impacts of these reforms are substantial, promising to catalyze investment, foster job creation, and facilitate higher GDP growth.
Nadeem ul Haque further said that amidst the urgent need for tax simplification and policy certainty, this budget season demands immediate attention towards streamlining taxes in a revenue-neutral manner and ensuring stability for a decade, with a commitment to refrain from introducing new taxes in each budget cycle.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Wheat price surges to Rs 3,725 per mound in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 20245 hours ago
-
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister15 hours ago
-
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 202215 hours ago
-
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 215 hours ago
-
Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost17 hours ago
-
FBR issues all sale tax refund claims17 hours ago
-
KP Govt extends contract of Tourism Police17 hours ago
-
Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan18 hours ago