Open Menu

PML-N Symbol Of Public Welfare: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PML-N symbol of public welfare: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said the PML-N

was a symbol of public welfare and betterment.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee reorganized on the directives

of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, he said the PML-N had always launched mega development

projects during its tenure.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during her visit vowed to transform Faisalabad into

an IT city. In this connection, 22 acres of state land retrieved from the land grabbers near Iqbal

Stadium and Golf Club would be utilized for establishment of IT University.

He also mentioned construction of Satiana Road and Chiniot Road and said that these roads

would play a pivotal road for development of this area.

He also directed the convener of the District Coordination Committee to constitute a sub-committee

to finalize a route of metro bus service in addition to get funds released for this project.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir briefed the meeting and said that sub-committee

would be formed at union council, tehsil and district level.

City Police Officer Kamran Adil briefed the meeting about law and order situation and said that 8,000 cameras would be used to monitor law & order under the Safe City Project.

Senator Talal Chaudhary, local parliamentarians Chaudhary Shehbaz Babar, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Khan Bahadur, PMLN leaders Mian Abdul Mannan, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Razzaq Malik, Raja Danial, Azad Ali Tabassum, Mehar Hamid Rasheed, Rana Ahmad Sheharyar, Sheikh Ejaz, Mian Zia-ur-Rehman, Ali Gohar Baloch, Rana Ali Abbas, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Mian Tahir Jameel, Mian Ajmal Asif and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Rana SanaUllah Metro Visit Road Chiniot Nasir Mehar From

Recent Stories

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

37 minutes ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

37 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

59 minutes ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

1 hour ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

1 hour ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

1 hour ago
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

1 hour ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

1 hour ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

1 hour ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

1 hour ago
 7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 hours ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business