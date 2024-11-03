PML-N Symbol Of Public Welfare: Rana Sanaullah
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said the PML-N
was a symbol of public welfare and betterment.
Presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee reorganized on the directives
of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, he said the PML-N had always launched mega development
projects during its tenure.
He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during her visit vowed to transform Faisalabad into
an IT city. In this connection, 22 acres of state land retrieved from the land grabbers near Iqbal
Stadium and Golf Club would be utilized for establishment of IT University.
He also mentioned construction of Satiana Road and Chiniot Road and said that these roads
would play a pivotal road for development of this area.
He also directed the convener of the District Coordination Committee to constitute a sub-committee
to finalize a route of metro bus service in addition to get funds released for this project.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir briefed the meeting and said that sub-committee
would be formed at union council, tehsil and district level.
City Police Officer Kamran Adil briefed the meeting about law and order situation and said that 8,000 cameras would be used to monitor law & order under the Safe City Project.
Senator Talal Chaudhary, local parliamentarians Chaudhary Shehbaz Babar, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Khan Bahadur, PMLN leaders Mian Abdul Mannan, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Razzaq Malik, Raja Danial, Azad Ali Tabassum, Mehar Hamid Rasheed, Rana Ahmad Sheharyar, Sheikh Ejaz, Mian Zia-ur-Rehman, Ali Gohar Baloch, Rana Ali Abbas, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Mian Tahir Jameel, Mian Ajmal Asif and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
More Stories From Business
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo59 minutes ago
-
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy1 hour ago
-
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI1 hour ago
-
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president1 hour ago
-
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets2 hours ago
-
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC2 hours ago
-
Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan arrives in Tashkent for crucial bilateral engagements2 hours ago
-
Planning minister highlights importance of prioritizing development4 hours ago
-
Pak- Germany to start 2nd phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project'4 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,700 per tola5 hours ago
-
Commerce minister heads to Tashkent for 'Ministerial Commission Meeting'5 hours ago