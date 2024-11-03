PML-N symbol of public welfare: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said the PML-N

was a symbol of public welfare and betterment.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee reorganized on the directives

of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, he said the PML-N had always launched mega development

projects during its tenure.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during her visit vowed to transform Faisalabad into

an IT city. In this connection, 22 acres of state land retrieved from the land grabbers near Iqbal

Stadium and Golf Club would be utilized for establishment of IT University.

He also mentioned construction of Satiana Road and Chiniot Road and said that these roads

would play a pivotal road for development of this area.

He also directed the convener of the District Coordination Committee to constitute a sub-committee

to finalize a route of metro bus service in addition to get funds released for this project.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir briefed the meeting and said that sub-committee

would be formed at union council, tehsil and district level.

City Police Officer Kamran Adil briefed the meeting about law and order situation and said that 8,000 cameras would be used to monitor law & order under the Safe City Project.

Senator Talal Chaudhary, local parliamentarians Chaudhary Shehbaz Babar, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Khan Bahadur, PMLN leaders Mian Abdul Mannan, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Razzaq Malik, Raja Danial, Azad Ali Tabassum, Mehar Hamid Rasheed, Rana Ahmad Sheharyar, Sheikh Ejaz, Mian Zia-ur-Rehman, Ali Gohar Baloch, Rana Ali Abbas, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Mian Tahir Jameel, Mian Ajmal Asif and others were also present in the meeting.