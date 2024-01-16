PSX Continues With Bearish Trend, Loses 531 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 09:22 PM
The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 531.91 points, a negative change of 0.83 percent, closing at 63,737.46 points against 64,269.38 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 531.91 points, a negative change of 0.83 percent, closing at 63,737.46 points against 64,269.38 points the previous trading day.
A total of 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs.12.646 billion were traded during the day as compared to 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs.14.076 billion the last day.
Some 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 92 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 338 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 50,782,057 shares at Rs.
5.79 per share, PTCL with 48,565,635 shares at Rs.13.57 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 32,110,497 shares at Rs.1.36 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs.47.67 rise in its per share price to Rs.683.26.
Rafhan Maize Products Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.197.50 per share closing at Rs.9,202.50, followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.68.00 decline to close at Rs.922.00.
Recent Stories
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
More Stories From Business
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market28 minutes ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved2 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-342 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF3 hours ago
-
SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium7 minutes ago
-
Planning minister seeks DSSI report to ensure prevention of edibles' profiteering, hoarding4 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan sensitizes SMEs about importance of IPRs to flourish4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar7 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20235 hours ago
-
Experts stress political parties to give clear agenda of reforms, improved governance7 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Large industry grows 1.59 percent in November6 hours ago