PSX Loses 286 Points To Close At 43,366 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 05:24 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 286.44 points, with a negative change of 0.66 percent, closing at 43,366.89 points against 43,653.33 points on the last working day

A total of 115,118,720 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 149,299,823 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.645 billion against Rs 5.265 billion the previous day.

As many as 334 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 79 of them recorded gain and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Flying Cement (R ) with a volume of 11,632,500 shares and price per share of Rs0.16, Pak Elektron (R ) with a volume of 8,140,500 and price per share of Rs 2.00 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 7,022,500 and price per share of Rs14.68.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.88 per share, closing at Rs 2088.88 whereas the runner up was Ismail Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 20.43 to Rs 549.99.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 97 closing at Rs 2200 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs 57.01 to close at Rs 720.

