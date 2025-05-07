SECP assures market stability amidst current geopolitical situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has convened an emergent meeting to assess the situation in the wake of geopolitical tension in the region.

In order to preserve market stability and investor confidence at this time, the SECP reaffirms its commitment to ensure continuity in capital market operations,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions (CMIIs), including pakistan stock exchange, National Clearing Company of Pakistan and Central Depository Company also participated in the meeting.

They assured that robust and efficient risk management measures are in place for ensuring smooth functioning of Pakistan’s capital markets.

In response to the current situation, the SECP has advised all CMIIs to immediately enhance their security protocols and operational continuity measures.

This includes strengthening cybersecurity defenses across all trading, risk management, clearing, and settlement systems and activating full business continuity plans.

The CMIIs were further advised to reinforce their physical security arrangements at all facilities.

The SECP remains vigilant and will issue further updates, as necessary.

Market participants are encouraged to continue operations as usual, with the SECP and CMIIs closely monitoring developments to safeguard market integrity.