SECP Assures Market Stability Amidst Current Geopolitical Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has convened an emergent meeting to assess the situation in the wake of geopolitical tension in the region.
In order to preserve market stability and investor confidence at this time, the SECP reaffirms its commitment to ensure continuity in capital market operations,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions (CMIIs), including pakistan stock exchange, National Clearing Company of Pakistan and Central Depository Company also participated in the meeting.
They assured that robust and efficient risk management measures are in place for ensuring smooth functioning of Pakistan’s capital markets.
In response to the current situation, the SECP has advised all CMIIs to immediately enhance their security protocols and operational continuity measures.
This includes strengthening cybersecurity defenses across all trading, risk management, clearing, and settlement systems and activating full business continuity plans.
The CMIIs were further advised to reinforce their physical security arrangements at all facilities.
The SECP remains vigilant and will issue further updates, as necessary.
Market participants are encouraged to continue operations as usual, with the SECP and CMIIs closely monitoring developments to safeguard market integrity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Business
-
SECP assures market stability amidst current geopolitical situation6 minutes ago
-
PQ Activity2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon strongly condemns Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 20257 hours ago
-
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million16 hours ago
-
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification16 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms meets16 hours ago
-
4th ECO Forum held at TDAP16 hours ago
-
4th ECO Forum held16 hours ago