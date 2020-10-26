UrduPoint.com
SECP Registers 2,365 New Companies In September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

SECP registers 2,365 new companies in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,365 new companies in September 2020, indicating an increase of 69 per cent as compared to corresponding period last year.

Out of these newly registered, 68 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, 29 per cent were registered as single member companies and three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, under section 43 and limited liability partnership (LLP), said a press release issued by SECP here on Monday.

This month 99 per cent companies registered online in September 2020, while 40 per cent of the companies were registered same day.

The trading sector took the lead with incorporation of 414 companies, followed by construction with 294 companies.

A total 289 companies were registered in IT sector, 226 in services, 139 in the real estate, 87 companies in food and beverages, 73 in corporate agricultural farming, 70 in commerce and 69 companies registered in tourism sector.

63 companies registered in education sector, 61 in engineering, 59 in pharmaceutical, 46 in textile, 42 in transport, 38 in marketing and advertisement, 37 in chemical, 28 in logging, 35 in mining and quarrying, 33 in healthcare, 26 companies in each power generation,  cables and electric goods, 24 each in fuel and energy, 21 in communications, 19 each in auto and allied and paper/ board, 17 each in broadcasting and telecasting, and cosmetics and toiletries, 14 in steel and allied and 73 companies were registered in other sectors.

During September, foreign investment has been reported in 43 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from, Australia, China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, the US and Yamen.

The highest numbers of companies, i.e. 812 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 764 and 348 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi respectively. The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Sukkur registered 183, 97, 64, 62, 33 and 02 companies, respectively.

