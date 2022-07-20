Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Tiger Joy, Maersk Chicago, MSC Bridgeport, Rosa and Al-Jassasiya carrying Palm oil, Containers, and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile a containers ship 'MSC Adelaide' carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Containers ship, 'Rosa' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 05 more ships, MSC Bridgeport, Hyde Park, Stingray, Maersk Chicago and Akdeniz are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 264,099 tonnes, comprising 214,479 tonnes imports cargo and 49,620 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,228` Containers (2,864 TEUs Imports and 2,364 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Kang Hua Wan, Easterly Beech Galaxy, Protector ST. John and MSC Adelaide & another containers ship 'Irenes Ray' scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berth at MW-1, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday.