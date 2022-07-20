UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Tiger Joy, Maersk Chicago, MSC Bridgeport, Rosa and Al-Jassasiya carrying Palm oil, Containers, and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile a containers ship 'MSC Adelaide' carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Containers ship, 'Rosa' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 05 more ships, MSC Bridgeport, Hyde Park, Stingray, Maersk Chicago and Akdeniz are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 264,099 tonnes, comprising 214,479 tonnes imports cargo and 49,620 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,228` Containers (2,864 TEUs Imports and 2,364 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Kang Hua Wan, Easterly Beech Galaxy, Protector ST. John and MSC Adelaide & another containers ship 'Irenes Ray' scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berth at MW-1, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Adelaide Same Bridgeport Anchorage Chicago Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

2 hours ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.