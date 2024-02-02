Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, Eva Tokyo, Ullswater and Bi Jia Shan, carrying Containers, Chemicals, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, Eva Tokyo, Ullswater and Bi Jia Shan, carrying Containers, Chemicals, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Golden Curl and Eva Tokyo are left the port on today morning and another containers ship, Navios Constellation is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 115,911 tonnes, comprising 70,354 tonnes imports cargo and 45,557 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,427 Containers (1,399 TEUs are Import and 2,028 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Solar Alice and Borno carrying Edible oil and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT and PGPCL on Friday.

While three more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta, APL Phoenix and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

