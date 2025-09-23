Gold Price Increases By Rs 5,100 To Rs 398,800 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5,100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 398,800 per tola as compared to Rs 393,700 on the last trading day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also rose by Rs 4,372 to Rs 341,906 from Rs 337,534, whereas 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 313,425 from Rs 309,517, it added.
The price of per tola and 10 grams of silver witnessed an increase of Rs 42 and Rs 36, respectively, closing at Rs 4,637 and Rs 3,975.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $3,770, whereas silver was traded at $44.10 with an increase of $0.42, the association reported.
