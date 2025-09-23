Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs 5,100 To Rs 398,800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Gold price increases by Rs 5,100 to Rs 398,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5,100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 398,800 per tola as compared to Rs 393,700 on the last trading day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also rose by Rs 4,372 to Rs 341,906 from Rs 337,534, whereas 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 313,425 from Rs 309,517, it added.

The price of per tola and 10 grams of silver witnessed an increase of Rs 42 and Rs 36, respectively, closing at Rs 4,637 and Rs 3,975.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $3,770, whereas silver was traded at $44.10 with an increase of $0.42, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

42 minutes ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

57 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

1 hour ago
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business