Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 13th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 134,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 13th April 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 134,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 115,100. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 133,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 114,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 13th April 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,200 Rs 123,054
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,100 Rs 105,508
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,510 Rs 10,551

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 123,054. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 105,508. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 122,519. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 105,049.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 13th April 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 13th April 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Karachi Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Lahore Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Islamabad Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Rawalpindi Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Peshawar Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Quetta Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
Sialkot Rs 134,200 Rs 115,100 Rs 123,054 Rs 105,508
