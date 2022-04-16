UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 16th April 2022

April 16, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 133,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 16th April 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 133,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 114,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 133,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 114,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 16th April 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 133,500 Rs 122,305
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,400 Rs 104,866
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,440 Rs 10,487

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 122,305. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 104,866. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 122,305. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 104,866.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 16th April 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 16th April 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Karachi Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Lahore Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Islamabad Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Rawalpindi Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Peshawar Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Quetta Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
Sialkot Rs 133,500 Rs 114,400 Rs 122,305 Rs 104,866
