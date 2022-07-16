Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 134,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 16th July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 134,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 115,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 134,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 115,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 16th July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 134,700 Rs 123,375 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,400 Rs 105,783 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,540 Rs 10,578

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 123,375. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 105,783. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 123,160. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 105,599.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 16th July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 16th July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.