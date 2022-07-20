UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 20th July 2022

Published July 20, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 137,600. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 20th July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 137,600. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 137,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,000.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 20th July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 137,600 Rs 126,154
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,000 Rs 108,166
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,800 Rs 10,817

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 126,154. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,166. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 126,154. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,166.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 20th July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 20th July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Karachi Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Lahore Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Islamabad Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Rawalpindi Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Peshawar Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Quetta Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
Sialkot Rs 137,600 Rs 118,000 Rs 126,154 Rs 108,166
