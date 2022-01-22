UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 22nd January 2022

Arslan Farid Published January 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd January 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 121,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 22nd January 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 104,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 121,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 104,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 22nd January 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 121,800 Rs 111,614
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 104,400 Rs 95,699
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,440 Rs 9,570

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,614. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 95,699. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 111,614. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 95,699.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 22nd January 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 22nd January 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Karachi Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Lahore Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Islamabad Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Rawalpindi Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Peshawar Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Quetta Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
Sialkot Rs 121,800 Rs 104,400 Rs 111,614 Rs 95,699
