Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 27th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 149,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 27th July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 149,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 128,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 147,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 126,700.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 27th July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,700 Rs 137,272
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,400 Rs 117,699
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,840 Rs 11,770

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 137,272. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 117,699. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 135,455. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 116,141.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 27th July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 27th July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Karachi Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Lahore Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Islamabad Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Rawalpindi Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Peshawar Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Quetta Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
Sialkot Rs 149,700 Rs 128,400 Rs 137,272 Rs 117,699
