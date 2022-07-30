UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 30th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 156,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 30th July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 156,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 134,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 156,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 134,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 30th July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 156,500 Rs 143,474
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 134,200 Rs 123,016
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,420 Rs 12,302

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 143,474. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 123,016. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 143,474. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 123,016.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 30th July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 30th July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Karachi Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Lahore Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Islamabad Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Rawalpindi Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Peshawar Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Quetta Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
Sialkot Rs 156,500 Rs 134,200 Rs 143,474 Rs 123,016
