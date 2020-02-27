Tokyo stocks down more than 2% on virus worries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks ended down more than two percent on Thursday as investors closely tracked headlines over the spreading new coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended down more than two percent on Thursday as investors closely tracked headlines over the spreading new coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.13 percent, or 477.96 points, to close at 21,948.23, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.37 percent, or 38.11 percent, to 1,568.06.