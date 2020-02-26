Tokyo stocks open lower on virus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street, as the coronavirus continued to spread and public officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a global pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.21 percent or 273.56 pints to 22,331.85, while the broader Topix index was down 1.16 percent or 18.77 points at 1,599.49.