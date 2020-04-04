UrduPoint.com
Trump Offers COVID-19 Testing To US Oil Executives As Return Favor For Creating Jobs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday offered US oil executives at a roundtable meeting in the White House testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a return favor for them having created jobs in the United States.

"Let's test these guys, they gave us millions of jobs.

Listen, they gave us millions of jobs, if anybody wants to be tested, we'll test you," Trump said.

However, the White House has issued a new directive requiring individuals in close proximity to the US president and vice president be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Media reports said doctors have already started testing White House staff.

On Thursday, Trump said he had taken a rapid coronavirus test, which like his first one was negative.

