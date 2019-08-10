UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Joins The Nation Celebrating Independence Day

Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has joined the nation celebrating Independence Day, by putting banners in its vicinity paying tributes to the heroes of freedom movement

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has joined the nation celebrating Independence Day, by putting banners in its vicinity paying tributes to the heroes of freedom movement.In his message to around 1.4 million students of the University, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that they would actively take part in the country's well-being and socio-economic progress.They should devote their talents and energy to realize the objectives of the independent homeland, as was envisaged by great poet and intellectual Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the founder of Pakistan Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he asserted.

