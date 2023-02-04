BISE announces inter exams result

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 here on Saturday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at BISE Faisalabad where Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed as a chief guest, issued the results on board website by pushing the button on a computer.

Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali briefed the commissioner and said that a total of 12,797 students appeared in the 2nd annual exams, of whom, 4579 candidates were declared successful, showing 35.

78 pass percentage.

BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shahd said the 2nd annual inter exams were organized in a transparent manner and 44 examination centers were set up across the Faisalabad division to facilitate candidates.

He said the results were prepared very honestly and carefully.

If any candidate was unsatisfied with his marks, he could apply for rechecking within 15 days afterthe result announcement, he added.