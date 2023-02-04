UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Inter Exams Result

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 07:23 PM

BISE announces inter exams result

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 here on Saturday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at BISE Faisalabad where Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed as a chief guest, issued the results on board website by pushing the button on a computer.

Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali briefed the commissioner and said that a total of 12,797 students appeared in the 2nd annual exams, of whom, 4579 candidates were declared successful, showing 35.

78 pass percentage.

BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shahd said the 2nd annual inter exams were organized in a transparent manner and 44 examination centers were set up across the Faisalabad division to facilitate candidates.

He said the results were prepared very honestly and carefully.

If any candidate was unsatisfied with his marks, he could apply for rechecking within 15 days afterthe result announcement, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education BISE

Recent Stories

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian At ..

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian Athletes to Partake in 2024 Olym ..

26 minutes ago
 Students take out rally to express solidarity with ..

Students take out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of IIOJ&K

26 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solida ..

Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day held at Arts Council

26 minutes ago
 German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence ..

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine

53 minutes ago
 “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

1 hour ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.