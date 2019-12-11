Faiza Submits PhD Thesis On "drug-drug Intersections In Chronic Diseases"

The PhD research scholar of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar Wednesday submitted thesis on "potential drug-drug intersections in selected chronic diseases" as partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Pharmacy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The PhD research scholar of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar Wednesday submitted thesis on "potential drug-drug intersections in selected chronic diseases" as partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Pharmacy.

The oral examination (Public Defence) is scheduled to be held on December 18 at 10.00 am in the Video Conference Hall of the varsity, said a notified issued by Controller of Examinations.

It also invited the interested in the research work to attend the ceremony. They may raise relevant questions during presentation by the scholar for further evaluation of the examiners.