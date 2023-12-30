Open Menu

GCU Holds Business Ideas Awards 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Business Ideas Awards 2023 was launched in the Government College of University Hyderabad.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Government College University regarding Business Ideas 2023 under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Tayyaba Zarif.

Vice Chancellor NED University of Engineering Technology Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi was the chief guest while Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri was the honorary guest.

Around 97 project ideas were received by both male and female students out of which ideas of 10 male and 12 female students were selected including Development, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Organic soil and green trees.

To shape business ideas seed money was paid to male and female students while last year 15 students were given seed money. Who during education were earning Rs15000 to Rs 20000 per month through business ideas.

Award winners were bound to pay 10% of their earnings to the University.

Vice Chancellor of NED University Karachi Dr. Sarosh Hashmat addressing the business ideas ceremony said that was a unique cash award through which those students can earn their livelihood and continue their studies until they get a job of their choice. He said that this is the idea of Vice Chancellor GC University which should be adopted by other Universities.

On this occasion, VC Tayaba Zarif said that this was a great honour that despite the limited budget she had doubled the budget of the Varsity which was highly encouraging. Later, VC GC University Tayaba Zarif presented the Souvenir and traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak to the chief guest.

Covener Business Idea award Dr. Shoiab Ahmed Khan Pathan, Faculty members and administrative staff were also present on the occasion.

