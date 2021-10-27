UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Holds Rally Against Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:19 PM

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Wednesday staged a protest rally to highlight the atrocities by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Wednesday staged a protest rally to highlight the atrocities by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people.

Coordinator to Science and Technology Dr Zile Huma Nazli led the rally which was participated by a large number of faculty members, university staff and students.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people. They also chanted slogans against Modi, his fascist policies and brutalities being committed by Indian forces on Kashmiris.

Later, addressing the participants, Dr Zile Huma condemned the barbarism of Indian forces in Kashmir valley and said that Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

She said that sacrifices of Kashmiri would not go waste and soon they would get their legitimate right of self determination.

She appealed to the United Nations and other international forums to take notice of humanrights violations in held valley and resolve the long standing issue as per the aspirationsof Kashmir people.

