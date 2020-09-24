UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Approves Five Education Projects

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:08 PM

Govt. approves five education projects

KP government on Thursday approved five gigantic education projects worth Rs5.638 billion under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) to provide quality education facilities to students of the merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :KP government on Thursday approved five gigantic education projects worth Rs5.638 billion under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) to provide quality education facilities to students of the merged tribal districts.

Officials in KP Education Department told APP on Thursday that Rs2.9 billion has been approved for provision of scholarship and stipends to the students of Primary schools and Rs760 million for the students of secondary education of the merged tribal districts.

Under the project, each student of the primary schools would be provided a stipend of Rs500 and Rs1,000 to each girl student per month.

Similarly, Rs1,000 stipend would be given to each boy and girl students of the secondary education per month.

To address teachers' shortage in merged areas' schools, a mega project worth Rs1.47 billion has been approved under which services of 2,500 teachers would be hired for primary schools, 1,139 teachers for middle schools, 609 teachers for high schools and 67 teachers for higher educational institutions.

These new projects included construction of Government Girls Degree College Tehkal Peshawar, establishment of 20 new colleges in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, upgradation of Dir Campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, transport facilities at colleges, establishment of Girls Commerce Colleges in Nowshera and Swabi districts besides Swat University Campus at Dargai Malakand.

All these mega projects were recently approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) to promote education in merged tribal districts.

The government was encouraging private sector to address problems of illiteracy, schools' inaccessibility, dropout of students and other educational challenges in merged areas.

Related Topics

Peshawar Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Student Mardan Nowshera Dir Malakand Swabi Dargai Commerce Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadr ..

9 minutes ago

Deployment of Syrian, Iraqi Troops Along Border Be ..

9 seconds ago

Meeting Between Syrian Gov't, Opposition Being Pre ..

2 minutes ago

PHA BoDs meeting approves annual budget 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Govt plans to set up treatment & rehab centre for ..

2 minutes ago

FM proposes SAARC resource pool, region-centric ap ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.