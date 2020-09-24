Govt. approves five education projects

KP government on Thursday approved five gigantic education projects worth Rs5.638 billion under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) to provide quality education facilities to students of the merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :KP government on Thursday approved five gigantic education projects worth Rs5.638 billion under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) to provide quality education facilities to students of the merged tribal districts.

Officials in KP Education Department told APP on Thursday that Rs2.9 billion has been approved for provision of scholarship and stipends to the students of Primary schools and Rs760 million for the students of secondary education of the merged tribal districts.

Under the project, each student of the primary schools would be provided a stipend of Rs500 and Rs1,000 to each girl student per month.

Similarly, Rs1,000 stipend would be given to each boy and girl students of the secondary education per month.

To address teachers' shortage in merged areas' schools, a mega project worth Rs1.47 billion has been approved under which services of 2,500 teachers would be hired for primary schools, 1,139 teachers for middle schools, 609 teachers for high schools and 67 teachers for higher educational institutions.

These new projects included construction of Government Girls Degree College Tehkal Peshawar, establishment of 20 new colleges in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, upgradation of Dir Campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, transport facilities at colleges, establishment of Girls Commerce Colleges in Nowshera and Swabi districts besides Swat University Campus at Dargai Malakand.

All these mega projects were recently approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) to promote education in merged tribal districts.

The government was encouraging private sector to address problems of illiteracy, schools' inaccessibility, dropout of students and other educational challenges in merged areas.