Hut School: DPO Recruits MPhil Teacher To Teach Poor Children
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar has decided to expand the Hut School (Jhonpdri School Project) to provide education to children of poor families residing in makeshift huts in the city's outskirts and an M. Phil qualified teacher has been hired for the purpose
A settlement of almost 50 makeshift huts made of husk and bamboo near Railways level crossing had already been witnessing visits by police team led by SHO City Iftikhar Ali Malkani and Incharge Tahaffuz Markaz Abid Rehan to convince people get their kids acquire basic education.
They also began process of teaching kids there.
However, taking a step forward, an M. Phil qualified teacher has been hired and she would reach out to the Hut settlement to teach the kids there.
Police advocacy has won consent from parents and 25 kids have started getting education at their door step.
DPO said that salary of the teacher will be paid by Muzaffargarh police. The initiative was meant to provide a platform to poor children where they can be groomed into good citizen for a better life, the DPO said.
APP/shn
