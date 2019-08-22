KMU Issues Instructions for ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar made sure all necessary arrangements and issued important instructions regarding smooth conduction of the ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 for admissions in all public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The said test will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 8:30 a.m simultaneously in 46 indoor halls of seven regions of the province.

According to a press release issued by Academic and Admission Section of KMU all the arrangements including booking of indoor halls, issuance of roll number slips, appointment of administrative and security staff for the conduction of the test in the best manner have been finalized.

The test will be held first time simultaneously in 46 indoor halls at seven regional centers including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and D I Khan.

More than 43,000 students including 26,000 male and 17,000 female would be appeared in the said test in the above mentioned seven centers.

It is worth mentioning that roll number slips have been issued to all the candidates and it is mandatory for all the students to bring their respective Roll No Slips along with them and no one can be allowed to sit in the test without Roll No slips.

The students were directed in their own interest not to bring mobile phones, calculators, head phones, smart watches, laptops, books, electronic devices or other belongings with them which can help them in the test.

The students were also directed to bring along with them their original CNIC or Form B and a recent passport size photograph pasted on their admit cards and they should reach their respective centers at least one an hour before starting of the test at speculated time i.e 08:30 a.m to avoid any inconvenience.

The students were also advised that in case of any query or problem they can openly approach to the ETEA as well as KMU staff present in the test premises without any hesitation.