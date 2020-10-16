NTU establishes Center of Excellence in Compressed Air

The National Textile University (NTU) in collaboration with the Asia Institute of Industrial Air (AIIA) established a modern Compresses Air training facility at the university here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Textile University (NTU) in collaboration with the Asia Institute of Industrial Air (AIIA) established a modern Compresses Air training facility at the university here Friday.

Center of Excellence in Compressed Air (CECA) has been established by the non-profit, Asian Institute of Industrial Air (AIIA) in collaboration with Rastgar Air Compressors and International Equipment Suppliers from Germany, France and Netherlands.

Inaugurating the facility, Chairman Chenab Limited Mian Muhammad Latif termed CECA a unique facility, which will help industry in Faisalabad with Compressed Air professionals and improve productivity and reduce cost of ownership through innovative ways.

Rector National Textile University Dr Tanveer Hussain thanked the Rastgar Group, Asian Institute of Industrial Air and International donors for taking this initiative to improve the knowledge of compressed air engineering and related expertise of industry.

He expressed hope that with the CECA in place, industry would find it possible to commission university research related to air operated machinery, energy, conversation and pneumatic automation.

While commenting on the objective of the CECA, CEO Asia Institute of Industrial Air Dr Arshad Ali who is an eminent educationist and ex-vice chancellor of the NTU said that Compressed Air accounts for 70 per cent of electricity being used by the textile industry in Pakistan.

The CECA facility will train industry professionals as well as graduates of NTU, according to ISO standards of Compressed Air.

The modern Compressed Air Equipment in CECA has been donated by CompAir Germany, Aluminium Piping from Parker, France, and monitoring equipment from VIP Instruments, The Netherlands.

Directors, CEO and general managers from various textile group, vice chancellors of universities, deans of various departments of the National Textile University and graduates participated in the event and visited the facility and showed great interest in getting their HR trained through CECA and build modern Compressed Air System according to ISO standards.