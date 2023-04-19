UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Partners With TCF To Promote Quality Education In Pakistan

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) here to promote quality education for underprivileged children in Pakistan

The MOU aims to construct and operationalize primary-level schools in the OGDCL's operational areas in collaboration with TCF, to empower local communities, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

This initiative will enable out-of-school children to receive a quality education at their doorstep, creating a positive impact on society and transforming the lives of families of these children.

It will be a long-term partnership for the promotion of education in marginalized sections of society in years to come. OGDCL is a socially conscious organization and strongly believes in giving back to the communities to transform their lives.

This partnership with TCF is aligned with OGDCL's commitment to improving education outcomes in Pakistan and will make a significant contribution to the country's development.

The collaboration between OGDCL and TCF is a testament to the importance of public-private partnerships in improving education outcomes in Pakistan.

