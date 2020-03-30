Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) declares Middle Standard exam results

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Monday announced the result of middle standard showing a pass percentage of 87.33 percent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Monday announced the result of middle standard showing a pass percentage of 87.33 percent.

As many as 1,060,640 candidates appeared in the examination from across Punjab and six students clinched first three positions.

Shazil Maqsood roll no 96-118-305 of Tabinda Model school High School, Burewala got first position by obtaining 496 marks while second position was shared by Muhammad Shahbaz Aslam roll no 83-264-185 of Masali Public School, Muzaffargarh and Aduld Wahid Busra roll no 94-120-268 of Govt High School, Daska, Sialkot by getting 495 marks.

Emaan Fatima roll no 95-204-221 of Govt Girls High School, Chak no 340 GB, Toba Tek Singh, Aliya mariyam roll no 64-140-196, Zubaida academy Junior Public School, Bhakkar and Emaan Fatima roll no 95-263-211 of Sheraz cadit Elementary School, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh jointly shared third position by grabbing 494 marks.

The position are announced on the Punjab level, said an official release issued here.

candidate can get their result on March 31 by visiting PEC website www.pec.edu.pk or sending an SMS, added the release.

In case of any correction, they can contact PEC if offices are reopened on April 6 under the directions of Punjab govt, it concluded.