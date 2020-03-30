UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) Declares Middle Standard Exam Results

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) declares Middle Standard exam results

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Monday announced the result of middle standard showing a pass percentage of 87.33 percent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Monday announced the result of middle standard showing a pass percentage of 87.33 percent.

As many as 1,060,640 candidates appeared in the examination from across Punjab and six students clinched first three positions.

Shazil Maqsood roll no 96-118-305 of Tabinda Model school High School, Burewala got first position by obtaining 496 marks while second position was shared by Muhammad Shahbaz Aslam roll no 83-264-185 of Masali Public School, Muzaffargarh and Aduld Wahid Busra roll no 94-120-268 of Govt High School, Daska, Sialkot by getting 495 marks.

Emaan Fatima roll no 95-204-221 of Govt Girls High School, Chak no 340 GB, Toba Tek Singh, Aliya mariyam roll no 64-140-196, Zubaida academy Junior Public School, Bhakkar and Emaan Fatima roll no 95-263-211 of Sheraz cadit Elementary School, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh jointly shared third position by grabbing 494 marks.

The position are announced on the Punjab level, said an official release issued here.

candidate can get their result on March 31 by visiting PEC website www.pec.edu.pk or sending an SMS, added the release.

In case of any correction, they can contact PEC if offices are reopened on April 6 under the directions of Punjab govt, it concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Pakistan Engineering Council Sialkot Bhakkar Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Pir Mahal Daska Burewala March April SMS From Government

Recent Stories

GMIS 2020 to go virtual

1 minute ago

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

6 minutes ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

6 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.