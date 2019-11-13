UVAS arranged All Pakistan Declamation competition “Decrodeo 19”

TheDebating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged All Pakistan Declamation competition “Decrodeo 19” with the theme of “Voice of Kashmir” here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019) TheDebating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged All Pakistan Declamation competition “Decrodeo 19” with the theme of “Voice of Kashmir” here in City Campus Lahore.

Total 53 institutions from all over the Pakistan participated in this Declamation contest. The University of Lahore won the team trophy was the winner of this contest.

In English debate category contest, Abdullah Mohsin(Government CollageUniversity Lahore) won 1st position and Muneeb-ul-Hassan (University of Lahore) got 2ndposition while Tehreem Fatima (Nur International University) got 3rd position.

In Urdu debate category contest, Abdullah Warraich(University of Lahore) won 1st position andNasrullahBaloch (Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi) got 2nd position whileLaraibFareed (University of Sargodha) stood on 3rd position.

UVAS Principle Officer Student Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf was the chief guest of this declamation contest and distributed team trophy, certificates and shields among the winner of the contests whileProf DrAsimAslam, Senior Tutor Associate Prof DrAli RazaAwan and number of students from different universities of all over Pakistan including students of UVAS were presents on the occasion.