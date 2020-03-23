Vice-Chancellor (VC) the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Pakistani nation is known in the world due to its resilience and determination which has been tested many times in hard times

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor (VC) the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Pakistani nation is known in the world due to its resilience and determination which has been tested many times in hard times.

Father of the Nation has given us principles of unity, faith, and discipline which always guided us to pass through tough challenges we came across in the past.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day. He said that Pakistan Day reminds us of the great pledge taken by the Muslims of the subcontinent under the great leader of their beloved leader Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the form of Pakistan Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 at Lahore.

It was great leadership and untiring struggle of the Muslims of Subcontinent that they achieved the destination of a separate homeland by changing map of the world within seven years.

Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said that today we are facing a great challenge of Covid 19 along with international community.

Today, we need to unite against the challenge of this pandemic disease through unity, faith, and discipline. Ther e is no reason, we can overcome this hidden enemy and pass-through this challenge as an iron nation. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has provided all the required facilities of hostels to the Government of Punjab quarantine centers as in other universities across the province.

He advised students to remain calm and vigilant and take care of their families, friends, and neighborhood. He also asked student to stay at home and avail the facility of online classes as faculty has provided syllabus to students through online or digital means. This step will help them to cover their semester loss. The Vice-Chancellor hopes that we will face this challenge as a living nation and show ourselves a responsible and resilient nation.