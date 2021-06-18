UrduPoint.com
17 Deaths, 129 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:57 PM

17 deaths, 129 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

The novel coronavirus claimed 17 lives, while 129 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus claimed 17 lives, while 129 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Friday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of cases reached 344,641, the total death toll turned 10,603 while 323,576 cases recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,18 in Rawalpindi,2 in Gujranwala,3 in Gujrat,8 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Sargodha,1 in Bhakkar,15 in Multan,1 in Lodhran,1 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,5 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Bahawalpur,1 new case was reported in Bahawalnagar during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,444,824 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

