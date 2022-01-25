UrduPoint.com

1,773 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 05:05 PM

1,773 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 1,773 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 1,773 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 1,175 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 200 in Rawalpindi, 61 in Faisalabad, 45 in Sialkot, 37 in Multan, 30 in Gujranwala, 26 in Sargodha, 21 in Sheikhupura, 15 in Jehlum, 14 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Okara, 11in Kasur, 10 in Gujrat, 9 in Sahiwal, 8 each in Nankana Sahib, Jhang and Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Rahim Yar Khan, 5 in Chakwal, 4 each in Mianwali and Vihari and 3 each in Toba Tek Singh and Chniot.

The secretary said 9 deaths were reported across the province, pushing the death toll to to 13,114.

He said that so far total number of cases has reached 466,210.The total number of patients who have fully recovered so far is 431,987.He said that during the last 24 hours, total number of active cases was in the province was 21,109.

He said that 20,041 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.38 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 8.60 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 15.8 percent, Rawalpindi 12.5 percent, Faisalabad 4.7 percent, Multan 5.5 percent and Gujranwala 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Chakwal Mianwali Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

20 seconds ago
 Russia, China Stand Against Politicization of Spor ..

Russia, China Stand Against Politicization of Sports, Boycotts - Putin

23 seconds ago
 US to Outline Areas Where West Can Respond to Russ ..

US to Outline Areas Where West Can Respond to Russia's Concerns - Reports

25 seconds ago
 Seoul Sees No Sign of Restoration of Punggye-ri Nu ..

Seoul Sees No Sign of Restoration of Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Tunnels - S.Korean ..

17 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the thre ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the threat of Omicron variant: Dr. Ale ..

51 minutes ago
 Russia's Penitentiary Service Seeks Real Prison Te ..

Russia's Penitentiary Service Seeks Real Prison Term for Navalny's Brother - Cou ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.