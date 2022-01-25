1,773 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 1,773 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 1,773 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 1,175 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 200 in Rawalpindi, 61 in Faisalabad, 45 in Sialkot, 37 in Multan, 30 in Gujranwala, 26 in Sargodha, 21 in Sheikhupura, 15 in Jehlum, 14 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Okara, 11in Kasur, 10 in Gujrat, 9 in Sahiwal, 8 each in Nankana Sahib, Jhang and Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Rahim Yar Khan, 5 in Chakwal, 4 each in Mianwali and Vihari and 3 each in Toba Tek Singh and Chniot.

The secretary said 9 deaths were reported across the province, pushing the death toll to to 13,114.

He said that so far total number of cases has reached 466,210.The total number of patients who have fully recovered so far is 431,987.He said that during the last 24 hours, total number of active cases was in the province was 21,109.

He said that 20,041 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.38 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 8.60 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 15.8 percent, Rawalpindi 12.5 percent, Faisalabad 4.7 percent, Multan 5.5 percent and Gujranwala 2.5 percent.