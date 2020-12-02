30 deaths, 778 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 30 more lives in Punjab on Wednesday and 778 new cases were reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 30 more lives in Punjab on Wednesday and 778 new cases were reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SH), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 120,356 while a total number of deaths has been recorded 3,066.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 447 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, two in Kasur, three in Nankana Sahib, 97 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, three in Jehlum, 14 in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin, nine in Sialkot, one in Narowal, 10 in Gujrat, 48 in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh,19 in Jhang,36 in Multan, three in Lodharan, four in Vehari, one in Khanewal,one in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Chineot, 16 in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, five in Khoshab, two in Jhang,18 in Bahawalpur, one in Bhakkar,one in Layyah, eight in Rahimyar Khan,17 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and 11 new cases were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,010,906 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,825 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.