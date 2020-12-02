UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Deaths, 778 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:27 PM

30 deaths, 778 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 30 more lives in Punjab on Wednesday and 778 new cases were reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 30 more lives in Punjab on Wednesday and 778 new cases were reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SH), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 120,356 while a total number of deaths has been recorded 3,066.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 447 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, two in Kasur, three in Nankana Sahib, 97 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, three in Jehlum, 14 in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin, nine in Sialkot, one in Narowal, 10 in Gujrat, 48 in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh,19 in Jhang,36 in Multan, three in Lodharan, four in Vehari, one in Khanewal,one in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Chineot, 16 in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, five in Khoshab, two in Jhang,18 in Bahawalpur, one in Bhakkar,one in Layyah, eight in Rahimyar Khan,17 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and 11 new cases were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,010,906 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,825 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 seconds ago

Thai PM wins crucial legal battle to stay in offic ..

6 seconds ago

Coronavirus arrived in US as early as December 201 ..

8 seconds ago

Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, Indi ..

12 seconds ago

Parole of Shehbaz, Hamza extended

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.