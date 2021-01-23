COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 767 more people in Punjab

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 14 lives in the last 24 hours while 767 new virus cases were reported across the province, pushing the death toll to 4,537

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 14 lives in the last 24 hours while 767 new virus cases were reported across the province, pushing the death toll to 4,537.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 152,925. He confirmed that 467 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Kasur, five in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 32 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Jehlum, eight in Gujranwala, 11 in Hafizabad, 12 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 26 in Gujrat, 43 in Faisalabad,one in Toba Tek Singh, four in Chineot, 21 in Sargodha, nine in Mianwali, as many in Khoshab, two in Bhakkar, 11 in Jhang,18 in Multan, two in Vehari, as many in Lodharan, one in Khanewal, nine in Dera Ghazi Khan,one in Layyah, five in Rahimyar Khan, 25 in Bahawalpur, two in Bahawalnagar,one in Pakpattan, one in Okara and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,791,548 tests for COVID-19 so far while 136,987 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department has urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks while going out.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged citizens.