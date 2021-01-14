Technology helps WM to resolve record number of complaints in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Unveiling his institution one-year performance on Thursday amid the anti-COVID SOPs, the Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz said optimum utilization of the modern technologies and massive awareness in public about the services had helped register and dispose of a record number of cases during 2020.

Addressing a news briefing here, Tahir Shahbaz said the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) received 133,521 complaints in the last year, which were 83 per cent higher than the cases registered in the corresponding period and "This becomes possible only due to maximum use of [information] technology and constant awareness [of citizens]." Despite the outbreak of coronavirus and consequential squeezing of operations, he said during the period at least 130,112 complaints were disposed of after conducting hearings within stipulated time-frame which was 60 days, he added.

"These are record numbers of registered complaints and decisions in a single year," he said, adding the WM had not received such high number complaints since 1983, nor had disposed of.

"Credit for this goes to my team which has visited far-flung areas as I, myself, went to Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Multan and Faisalabad to ask the citizens about their issues that were later taken up with the relevant departments," Tahir Shahbaz noted.

In the wake of the pandemic, he said all the advisors and regional heads' offices of WM had been fully equipped with digital facilities to help them hear the cases online through various applications like Skype, IMO and zoom. He added that prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the WM had started an Outreach Complaints Resolution (OCR) Programme, under which 6113 complaints were disposed of in the year. The OCR numbers were limited due to the pandemic, he maintained.

He pointed out that 690 per cent increase was recorded in receipt of online complaints, which jumped to 77,930 the last year from 11,289 in 2019.

The Federal Ombudsman said relief was provided in 70,311 cases, which constituted 54 per cent of the total disposed of complaints.

He said 55,591 complaints were received through post or by hand, whereas 16,650 complaints were registered through website, 5,999 via mobile application and 55,281 through Integrated Complaint Resolution System (ICRS).

Tahir Shahbaz remarked that speedy and free of cost justice was being provided to the masses at their doorsteps.

He said this year only 1,103 complaints were registered for review, which showed efficiency of the officials, assigned for resolving the public issues.

Adding further, he said only 370 representations were filed to President Dr. Arif Alvi this year.

Mentioning other achievements of the WB in the last year, he said another regional office of WMS was established in Kharan, Balochistan to ensure provision of speedy and expeditious justice to the area's locals.

He said constant monitoring of regional offices was being made to ensure effective functioning of the department.

To a query, he said most of the complaints were related to gas and power distribution companies and housing sector. "I am in constant contact with those departments for swift redressal of public complaints. Tahir Shahbaz said he paid visits to dedicated one-window facilitation desks at airports to monitor and streamline their functioning for the facilitation of Overseas Pakistanis.

He said he had directed the Pakistan Post to digitize all Post Offices operations by February, 2021 to avoid delay in payment of profits against saving certificates issued to senior citizens and widows.

The National Savings department had been asked to maintain its saving certificates as per banking standards and its profit should also transfer into the personal accounts of its account holders. He said due to his intervention, salaries of Passport Office employees in 15 Pakistani Missions abroad were released. The Federal Ombudsman said on his directions, coordinated efforts were made by the Ministry of Interior, Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Wildlife Management board and the National Disaster Management Authority to implement a fire protection plan to control fire incidents at Margalla Hills National Park. The return of stranded students during corona pandemic from China, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia were made possible with the prompt help of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added. He said the WM had been performing the jail reforms' task, given by the apex court, in an effective manner. Eight quarterly reports have been submitted in the apex court on this score, which had appreciated its efforts. He said his institution had developed interface with 170 Federal government agencies for better monitoring and expeditious resolution of public grievances. "Any complaint which remained un-resolved with any department for more than 30 days was automatically transferred to the CMIS of the WMS," he added. He said efforts were afoot to curb the growing crime against children.