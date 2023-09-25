Open Menu

Vision Loss: Punjab Health Dept Suspends 11 Drug Inspectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2023 | 07:06 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) The Punjab Health Department took swift action on Monday, suspending 11 drug inspectors over their alleged negligence in a case concerning Avastin injections linked to a significant loss of vision among patients in the province.

Approximately 40 diabetic patients in Lahore reported a decline in eyesight after receiving substandard injections. Chaudhry Manzoor, a prominent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, revealed that his brother and a friend suffered vision problems following the administration of these injections directly into their eyes.

Dr. Jamal Nasir, Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, confirmed the suspension of the 11 drug inspectors from various regions, including Multan, Sadiqabad, Khanewal, and Sahiwal.

Further investigations are underway.

Dr. Jamal Nasir also announced that the supply of Avastin injections would be reinstated after a thorough inspection by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

In related developments, Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan disclosed on Sunday that the sale and distribution of Avastin injections had been halted. This decision came following a meeting between Dr. Jan and Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Dr. Jamal Nasir.

It is important to note that a case has been registered against the suppliers of Avastin injections, and a five-member committee has been formed to investigate the reported cases of "vision loss."

