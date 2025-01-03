AJK Govt Devises Plan To Address Pressing Environmental Issues
The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has launched an integrated plan to address pressing environmental issues such as air and water pollution in the region
The AJK Environmental Protection Agency - EPA senior officials disclosed this while briefing AJK ministers for Local Government and Rural Development, AJK Raja Faisal Mümtaz Rathore.
Minister of Mangal Dam and Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Qasim Majeed and former Advisor to the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (GoAJK) Raja Mubashir Ejaz during their visit to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) laboratories in the state metropolis on a visit that the ministers visited on Friday to assess the region’s environmental monitoring capabilities.
The ministers were further briefed about the Water and Wastewater Laboratory, the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS), and the Vehicular Emissions Testing System (VETS).
"These facilities are essential for monitoring pollution levels and ensuring environmental standards are upheld across the region," it was further told on this occasion.
The Secretary to the AJK government for the Environment Protection Agency, Amir Mirza Mehmood, and Director EPA Shafiq Abbasi briefed the delegation, highlighting the laboratories' advanced equipment and their critical role in enforcing environmental regulations.
The officials also outlined ongoing efforts to address pressing environmental issues such as air and water pollution.
The ministers commended the EPA for its initiatives and stressed the importance of expanding and enhancing environmental monitoring systems to protect the region’s ecological balance.
However, the visit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and strengthening policies to address emerging environmental challenges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
