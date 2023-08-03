10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Official

The first phase of the 10 billion trees afforestation project (10BTAP 2019-23) has been extended up to July 2024 by the government in order to achieve the set plantation target of 10 billion saplings in the country

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Project Director, 10 BTAP KP Forest Department while confirmed the extension of the mega project started in all provinces, Azad Kasmir and Gilgit Baltistan in September 2018 after the successful completion of its first phase (2013-19) with the aim to counterbalance the effects of climate change and global warming.

He said that approximately 700 million saplings against the set plantation target of 10 billion were planted during the last four years under the 10 billion trees afforestation project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the remaining 300 million saplings would be planted in the extended year with the help of forest enclosures, farms forestry and the general public.

Ibrahim Khan said the total financial share of KP in 10 BTAP was Rs27 billion out of which Rs12 billion was released including six billion each under the Public Sector Development Program of the Federal Government and the Annual Development Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

10 BTAP was launched by the Government of Pakistan with a total cost of 125.1843 billion on September 2, 2018, during Plant for Pakistan Day by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan. The project is being implemented across Pakistan by the Ministry of Climate Change along with Provincial and territorial Forest departments, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said its overall objective was to revive forest and wildlife resources and improve the overall conservation of existing protected areas besides encouraging eco-tourism, community engagement and job creation in Pakistan.

He said that 500 million saplings would be achieved through forest enclosures and 500 million through farm forestry and the general public under 10 BTAP.

"Pakistan is losing about 27,000 hectares of forests per year mainly in private and community-owned natural forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan owing to rapid population growth, high demands of wood and socioeconomic imbalances," according to National Forest Policy 2015.

The shrinking of forests in watershed areas is making an adverse impact on agriculture productivity, quality of water at outlets and biodiversity besides causing catastrophic floods in downstream areas mostly in KP and Punjab due to erratic rainfalls and fast melting of glaciers and snow melting in high pasture zones during summer.

"Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries affected by climate change and whopping plantation was the only cost-efficient option to counter climate change and global warming besides greenhouses gas emissions," Ibrahim Khan said.

The negative effects of deforestation and climate change could be seen from the 2010 and 2022 devastating floods, which brought havoc to humans, properties, agriculture and the economy in most parts of the country, especially in KP.

The worst drought during 1999-2003, cyclones in Karachi and Gwadar coasts in 2008 and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GOLFs) including Atabad Lake in Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral and July 28, 2021 flash flood in Islamabad necessitated large-scale plantations.

Ibrahim Khan said the government while taking cognizance of increased deforestation and climate change's damages, had launched Green Growth Initiative (GGI) in KP focusing on six key sectors including forestry, protected areas and national parks, clean energy, climate resilience, water and sanitation and waste management which are producing positive results.

He said a monsoon plantation was underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under which 1.5 million saplings would be planted with the assistance of national building departments, NGOs, educational institutions, farmers and the general public.

He said that 180,000 saplings would be planted through farm forestry, mass plantation and rehabilitation of existing forests during the ongoing monsoon season.

Ibrahim said all arrangements for the distribution of plants among farmers, departments and the general public were completed to make the monsoon campaign a success. ' He said special focus was being given to bringing infertile lands, open fields, gardens, watercourses' banks and other areas under forestry cover.

Advising people to plant maximum saplings as they can during the monsoon season afforestation campaign, the official said that if every person plant two plants and properly look after them then 880 million saplings would be planted in one day.

He said tree plantation was a continued charity that would not only benefit people today but the upcoming generation would largely benefit from it.