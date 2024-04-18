12 Dead, 1270 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least twelve people were killed and 1270 injured in 1124 road accidents in all 37 districts
of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of them, 589 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 681 victims
with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
Analysis show that 616 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 510 passengers
were among the victims of road crashes.
Statistics show that 235 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 261 people
placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 98 victims
and at third Multan with 70 road accidents and 82 victims.
According to the data, 985 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 36 vans, 7 buses,
21 trucks and 83 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.
