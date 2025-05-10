12 die, 1,200 injured in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) of Punjab responded to 1,256 traffic

accidents in the province in the past 24 hours, resulting in 12 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122, two individuals each lost their lives in separate

incidents in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar.

A total of 1,256 people sustained injuries in the accidents.

The analysis revealed that the victims included 790 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 176 pedestrians and 569 passengers.

Lahore topped the list with 223 accidents affecting 295 individuals, followed by Faisalabad with 82 incidents

and 111 victims, and Multan with 80 accidents and 91 victims.