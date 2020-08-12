129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

The COVID-19 has taken away three more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,715 after registration of 129 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away three more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,715 after registration of 129 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, so far the total number of deaths recorded as 2177 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock,9 in Gujranwala,2 in Sialkot,5 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad,3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 13 in Multan,2 in Khanewal, 6 in Faisalabad, 3 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,5 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bahawalpur,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Sahiwal and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 794,558 tests for COVID-19 so far while 86,341 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.