141 malfunctioning locomotives causing hindrance in smooth train operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 141 out of total 474 diesel electric locomotives owned by Pakistan Railways were not in working condition and creating difficulties in smooth train operation across the country.

The proposal for rehabilitation of these in-effective and over-aged /damaged locomotives was under process through public private partnership on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, a railways ministry's official told APP.

He said the department's locomotives were being repaired in the country at the workshops included Central Diesel Locomotive Workshop (CDLW), Rawalpindi, Locomotive Workshops, Mughalpura, Diesel Shop, Karachi Cantonment and Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways had already started a new train Rehman Baba from Peshawar to Karachi that was catering the needs of public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official said the train was providing more than 100 percent occupancy. Similarly, a new train Sir Syed had been started from Rawalpindi to Karachi and was also well-patronized.

Regarding recruitment in the Ministry of Railways, he said the department had filled 31 vacant posts from BS-1 to BS-17 since September 2018.

He said Pakistan Railways had advertised 10,183 vacancies over the whole system comprising seven operating divisions included Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and workshop division.

The official said the recruitment process was in progress, however, was suspended by Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench and Balochistan High Court.

\778