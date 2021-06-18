165,642 people benefited from Health Insurance programme: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that 165,642 people have been benefited from Sehat Card Plus since launching of the universal health insurance programme for every citizen of Khyber Pakhtunhwa.

He said this during budget speech at Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly here on Friday.

The minister said that an amount of Rs 23 billion has been allocated for the health insurance scheme.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa become the first province to roll out universal health coverage to every citizen, adding 244 public and private hospital are empaneled for providing quality free of cost healthcare to people.

Talking to the government's achievements in 2020-21, he said that more than 7 million households can receive free healthcare system in 35 district of the province.

The minister said that major investment have been done in the healthcare sector to deliver standard quality service to its citizen that include Peshawar Institute of Cardiology at cost of Rs. 4,443 million operationalized, OPD block in KTH hospital at a cost of 2,112 million operationalized, new Women and children hospital in Charssadda at a cost of Rs1,389 million operationalized, new block for women in DHQ hospital Mardan at a cost of Rs.

2,939 million, allied and surgical block at the Lady Reading Hospital at a cost of Rs. 6,250 million operationalized and Bacha Khan medical complex has been upgrade in the MTI teaching hospital.

Taimur Jhagra said that integrated ambulance service has been extended by Rescue 1122 to 35 districts to cater the needs of every citizen,149,000 passenger are traveling on BRT bus service on daily basis in Peshawar.

He said that average 5.8 million vehicles traveling through Swat Motorway annually constructed with a cost of Rs.41 billion.

While talking about economic achievements, he said that the province has attracted 50 million Dollars foreign investment by providing gas and electricity to Rashakai economic zone.

The minister said that government has launched unprecedented development projects in merged district with total coast of Rs. 100 billion that include Mohmand Dam 800 MW, $ 483 million investment in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Economic Corridor, construct on five grid stations increasing the load capacity by 264 MW and many other projects have been completed in last two years.

He said that the province has generated revenue more than Rs. 50 billion from own resource, adding revenue collection has increased by 68 percent in the last two years.