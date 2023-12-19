Open Menu

300 Laptops Distributed Among SMIU’s Students

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 07:33 PM

300 laptops distributed among SMIU’s students

The Sindh HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and Regional Director of federal HEC Javed Ali Memon distributed 300 laptops among the students of different departments of Sindh Madressatul Islam University under the Prime Minister Youth Program Laptop Scheme on Tuesday at a ceremony, which was held at the SMIU’s auditorium

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Tariq Rafi appreciated the federal HEC for giving laptops to the talented and deserving students of the country, which may be supportive of their academic progress. He said we are living in a digitalized world, where our students, faculty and researchers must be connected with the world through gadgets because we can’t live in isolation.

He said unlike our generation’s past today’s world is connected to figure tips, hence students must benefit from modern gadgets, that would be beneficial for their academic growth and development of the country.

He further said today multiple challenges have emerged for faculty as well as for students, hence they must concentrate on quality education, which is necessary for national development.

He said that the federal HEC had taken a wise decision ten years ago to give laptops to deserving students, which have been a necessary tool especially for their academic and research work.

Emphasizing the laptop recipients of the Alma-Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, hence have to play their due role in changing the destiny of the country through their dedication, commitment, and hard work.

Praising the role of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh HEC chairman said due to his support the public universities of the province received an appropriate budget, as he was a highly qualified person and was aware of the needs and importance of higher education.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University in his speech said by the end of the 20th century world has been changed and it is being driven now by technologies.

He said laptops have brought huge change in human development, and every field including science, education, health, social development, art, etc, generates results with the help of technology. He asked the students to benefit from the latest technologies including laptops for academic purposes.

Appreciating the role of federal HEC in providing laptops to students all over the country and said the decision shows that higher management of higher education is concerned for the bright future of the young generation.

He further said that the federal HEC and Sindh HEC have always supported Sindh Madressatul Islam University in its development and benefit of its students.

“The Sindh HEC under the leadership of Dr. Tariq Rafi makes smooth transition of budget to the universities like the Federal HEC,” Dr. Sahrai said and added the previous Sindh government saved the public sector universities of the province especially old universities by increasing their almost 200 percent budgets. “They were almost on the verge of collapse,” he remarked.

Regional Director of federal HEC Javed Ali Memon has said this time one lac laptops are being distributed among the students in the country. Also, they wish to give laptops to all students at the time of their admission. He said that the federal HEC wants to increase the innovative and creative abilities of the students by giving them laptops so they can get good results in their academic careers.

Earlier, Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani Director ORIC of SMIU in his welcome address said the recipients of the laptops have been selected by following the HEC policy. He hoped that students would use laptops for their education purposes.

The ceremony was attended by Deans of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Director of Finance Ghulam Ali Surhio, Director Students Affairs and Counselling Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, chairperson, faculty members, head of departments and students.

More Stories From Pakistan