359 New Cases Of Dengue Virus With One Death Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

359 new cases of dengue virus with one death reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :About 359 new cases of the dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while one death was recorded in Rawalpindi.

According to the health department, a total of 9,865 cases have been reported so far during the current year while 13 people died of the virus and 1,096 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 102 cases in Lahore, 132 in Rawalpindi, 54 in Gujranwala, 23 in Multan, five in Sargodha, four each in Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Kasur, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, three each in Okara, in Narowal, two each in Attock, one each in Sialkot, Vehari, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh,Chakwal, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Chineot.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,804 places in the province on daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 457,795 indoor and 115,784 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

